The suspected murder-suicide unfolded at Tuen Mun Town Plaza. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police launch murder-suicide probe after woman fatally attacked with a meat cleaver, husband found dead following suspected tower block fall
- Unemployed man’s body found at bottom of the Tuen Mun tower block where the married couple of about 40 years lived
- His wife, a 60-year-old civil servant, had been fatally attacked in her bed with a meat chopper
