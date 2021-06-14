The suspected murder-suicide unfolded at Tuen Mun Town Plaza. Photo: Handout The suspected murder-suicide unfolded at Tuen Mun Town Plaza. Photo: Handout
The suspected murder-suicide unfolded at Tuen Mun Town Plaza. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police launch murder-suicide probe after woman fatally attacked with a meat cleaver, husband found dead following suspected tower block fall

  • Unemployed man’s body found at bottom of the Tuen Mun tower block where the married couple of about 40 years lived
  • His wife, a 60-year-old civil servant, had been fatally attacked in her bed with a meat chopper

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:28pm, 14 Jun, 2021

