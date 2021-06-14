The Ma On Shan-bound route 803 minibus flipped on its side, smashing its windows and badly damaging the windscreen. Photo: May Tse The Ma On Shan-bound route 803 minibus flipped on its side, smashing its windows and badly damaging the windscreen. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong car driver at centre of fatal crash in Sha Tin gets bail

  • Woman, 33, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death on Sunday after reportedly jumping a red light at the Sha Tin crossing and colliding with a minibus
  • Another driver, 30, who also jumped the red light at the junction just ahead of the accident, surrendered herself to police on Monday

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Jun, 2021

