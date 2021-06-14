The Ma On Shan-bound route 803 minibus flipped on its side, smashing its windows and badly damaging the windscreen. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong car driver at centre of fatal crash in Sha Tin gets bail
- Woman, 33, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death on Sunday after reportedly jumping a red light at the Sha Tin crossing and colliding with a minibus
- Another driver, 30, who also jumped the red light at the junction just ahead of the accident, surrendered herself to police on Monday
The Ma On Shan-bound route 803 minibus flipped on its side, smashing its windows and badly damaging the windscreen. Photo: May Tse