Jimmy Lai has been accused of offences under the national security law. Photo: EPA-EFE
National security law: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stand trial in High Court accused of colluding with foreign forces
- Apple Daily founder faces charges of colluding with foreign forces, conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Lai, 73, to be tried in the Court of First Instance, where the maximum sentence is life in prison
Topic | Hong Kong courts
