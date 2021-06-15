Jimmy Lai has been accused of offences under the national security law. Photo: EPA-EFE Jimmy Lai has been accused of offences under the national security law. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stand trial in High Court accused of colluding with foreign forces

  • Apple Daily founder faces charges of colluding with foreign forces, conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
  • Lai, 73, to be tried in the Court of First Instance, where the maximum sentence is life in prison

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:35pm, 15 Jun, 2021

