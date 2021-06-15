The force has seized a large amount of illegal drugs this year after enhancing the exchange of intelligence with customs officers. Photo: Handout The force has seized a large amount of illegal drugs this year after enhancing the exchange of intelligence with customs officers. Photo: Handout
Sixtyfold increase in seizure of drugs as Hong Kong police confiscate 1.8 tonnes of cocaine and ketamine between January and May this year

  • Officer attributes dramatic rise in seizure to enhanced enforcement against sea-route smuggling
  • More than a quarter of those arrested were students, including a boy aged 14

Updated: 4:52pm, 15 Jun, 2021

