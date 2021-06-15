Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Polytechnic University graduate first person to be found guilty of rioting over clashes with police at campus

  • Lui Sheuk-hang convicted in District Court over his role in protest at height of anti-government unrest in 2019
  • The product engineer was carrying 26 marbles and 100 cable ties when he was arrested in Hung Hom on November 18

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:19pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Clashes break out for a second day between riot police and anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE