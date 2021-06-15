Tong Ying-kit will stand trial at the High Court next week. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong national security law: first person tried under legislation waits for final ruling in bid for jury trial
- Tong Ying-kit has appealed justice chief Teresa Cheng’s decision to have him tried in front a panel of judges and a group of his peers
- The appellate court has said it will hand down its judgment the day before he stands trial on terrorism and secession charges
Topic | Hong Kong protests
