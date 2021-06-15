The minibus of route 803 flipped on its side and its male driver died at the scene on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police arrest driver of Maserati that jumped red light just ahead of fatal crash in Sha Tin
- Woman, 29, was behind the wheel of a Maserati that was followed by an Audi which slammed into a minibus in Sha Tin on Sunday
- She has been granted bail pending further investigation but is required to report to police next month
Topic | Crime
