The attackers struck in the car park of Legend Tower on Shing Yip Street in Kwun Tong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader targeted in HK$2 million robbery, sparking citywide hunt for suspects

  • Assailants sprayed unknown substance in 22-year-old victim’s eyes during attack in Kwun Tong, before grabbing bag full of cash
  • Police say gang fled in white car which they later abandoned before running away on foot

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:52pm, 15 Jun, 2021

