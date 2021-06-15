The attackers struck in the car park of Legend Tower on Shing Yip Street in Kwun Tong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader targeted in HK$2 million robbery, sparking citywide hunt for suspects
- Assailants sprayed unknown substance in 22-year-old victim’s eyes during attack in Kwun Tong, before grabbing bag full of cash
- Police say gang fled in white car which they later abandoned before running away on foot
Topic | Crime
The attackers struck in the car park of Legend Tower on Shing Yip Street in Kwun Tong. Photo: Handout