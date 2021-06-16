Police take suspects into custody after raiding an unlicensed pub in Yuen Long on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout Police take suspects into custody after raiding an unlicensed pub in Yuen Long on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 79 in raids on gambling dens, unlicensed pub

  • Officers seize HK$285,000 in two illegal baccarat dens in Sai Ying Pun and Kwun Tong, and HK$100,000 worth of liquor, televisions and hi-fi equipment in Yuen Long pub
  • All 79 suspects have also been slapped with HK$5,000 fines for violating social-distancing rules

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:50pm, 16 Jun, 2021

