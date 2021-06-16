A man sustained multiple injuries after being hit by a speedboat propeller off Deep Water Bay Beach (pictured) on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong swimmer hit by speedboat propeller suffers injuries to head, limbs
- The 68-year-old man was swimming about 300 metres from Deep Water Bay Beach in Aberdeen when he was hit by the boat
- Police are currently looking for the boat and its driver, who may face a charge of endangering the safety of others at sea, according to a source
Topic | Crime
