Hong Kong swimmer hit by speedboat propeller suffers injuries to head, limbs

  • The 68-year-old man was swimming about 300 metres from Deep Water Bay Beach in Aberdeen when he was hit by the boat
  • Police are currently looking for the boat and its driver, who may face a charge of endangering the safety of others at sea, according to a source

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:17pm, 16 Jun, 2021

