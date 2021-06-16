Ho Ka-yan, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday of resisting police at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu Ho Ka-yan, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday of resisting police at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: journalist mistaken for toilet pervert is convicted of resisting police officer following Mong Kok unrest

  • Ho Ka-yan, 27, found guilty on one count but cleared of resisting three other officers, as magistrate finds the trio’s use of pepper spray ‘inappropriate and unreasonable’
  • Officer tackling anti-government unrest in Mong Kok last year apprehended the reporter in mistaken belief she was a man sneaking photos in women’s toilet

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:41pm, 16 Jun, 2021

