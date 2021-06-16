A Hong Kong man was sentenced to eight months behind bars at the District Court on Wednesday for his involvement in an unlawful protest in October of 2019. Photo: Warton Li A Hong Kong man was sentenced to eight months behind bars at the District Court on Wednesday for his involvement in an unlawful protest in October of 2019. Photo: Warton Li
A Hong Kong man was sentenced to eight months behind bars at the District Court on Wednesday for his involvement in an unlawful protest in October of 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: man jailed for 8 months over unlawful 2019 demonstration outside police operations base

  • The police base was targeted after a mysterious odour descended on Tuen Mun, despite authorities’ attempts to dispel rumours that the smell was tear gas emanating from the facility
  • Defendant Tang Ho-yan, 25, was among a group of protesters who dismantled fences along a nearby street and used them as roadblocks

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:17pm, 16 Jun, 2021

