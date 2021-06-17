Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law was taken away by police from his residence in Quarry Bay on Thursday morning. Photo: Robert Ng
breaking | Hong Kong national security law: Apple Daily editor-in-chief, four directors arrested in early morning raid
- The group has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, while more than 200 police officers also swooped on the headquarters of the tabloid’s parent Next Digital in Tseung Kwan O
- The morning operation marks the second series of arrests involving senior executives at the newspaper under the Beijing-imposed legislation
