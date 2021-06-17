Ta Kung Pao reporter Wong Wai-keung is shielded from cameras as he leaves West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong prosecutors questioned by magistrate after letting reporter from pro-Beijing newspaper walk on same charge pursued against RTHK freelancer
- After dropping charges against Ta Kung Pao’s Wong Wai-keung for making a false statement while searching a government car registry, prosecutors tell court justice department applied the same standard in both cases
- At a hearing last month, Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui had asked why Wong was issued a summons when Bao Choy, the public broadcaster contributor, had been detained for questioning
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Ta Kung Pao reporter Wong Wai-keung is shielded from cameras as he leaves West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So