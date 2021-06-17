The PolyU clashes broke out at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: first defendants to admit rioting during PolyU clashes jailed for 32 months each
- Sze Ying-ho, 24, and Man Tsz-keung, 21, sentenced for their involvement in violent disturbances during the siege of PolyU, a notorious episode of the 2019 unrest
- The pair were among dozens who clashed with police near to PolyU’s Hung Hom campus to give besieged protesters there a chance to escape
