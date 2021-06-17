The PolyU clashes broke out at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang The PolyU clashes broke out at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: first defendants to admit rioting during PolyU clashes jailed for 32 months each

  • Sze Ying-ho, 24, and Man Tsz-keung, 21, sentenced for their involvement in violent disturbances during the siege of PolyU, a notorious episode of the 2019 unrest
  • The pair were among dozens who clashed with police near to PolyU’s Hung Hom campus to give besieged protesters there a chance to escape

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:08pm, 17 Jun, 2021

