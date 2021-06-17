Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong
Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly former Royal Hong Kong Regiment member jailed over collection of flare launchers, explosives, found in his home

  • Retired technician who served with regiment from 1978 until 1995 given seven months behind bars
  • Police found two flare launchers with 38 rounds, and three explosive cartridges in a violin case, plus a push dagger

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:37pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong
Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE