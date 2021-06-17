Chan Kin-tat pleaded guilty to three charges at a District Court in relation to a collection of ammunition and weapons police found at his home. Photo: Brian Wong
Elderly former Royal Hong Kong Regiment member jailed over collection of flare launchers, explosives, found in his home
- Retired technician who served with regiment from 1978 until 1995 given seven months behind bars
- Police found two flare launchers with 38 rounds, and three explosive cartridges in a violin case, plus a push dagger
