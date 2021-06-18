Former opposition lawmaker Tanya Chan arrives for her court hearing on Friday. Photo: Edmond So Former opposition lawmaker Tanya Chan arrives for her court hearing on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Former opposition lawmaker Tanya Chan arrives for her court hearing on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Hong Kong judge finds ex-lawmaker Tanya Chan, opposition colleague not guilty of social-distancing violations after bar gathering

  • Magistrate rules that gathering at Sham Shui Po bar attended by Chan and Gordon Lam, a former Civic Party associate, was exempt from four-person cap, as it was called to address regulations affecting industry
  • Bar operator, however, found guilty of failing to comply with seat limits, temperature check rules and fined HK$5,000

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:15pm, 18 Jun, 2021

