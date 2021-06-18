Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong police charge Apple Daily publisher, editor-in-chief with conspiracy to collude with external elements
- The charges come a day after officers raided the homes of top editor Ryan Law and publisher Cheung Kim-hung, as well as three other senior executives, arresting all five
- The other three are to be released on bail, pending further investigation, according to a source
Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong