Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong police charge Apple Daily publisher, editor-in-chief with conspiracy to collude with external elements

  • The charges come a day after officers raided the homes of top editor Ryan Law and publisher Cheung Kim-hung, as well as three other senior executives, arresting all five
  • The other three are to be released on bail, pending further investigation, according to a source

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:38pm, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cheung Kim-hung, publisher of the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged under the national security law on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE