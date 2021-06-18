A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout A mob of men in white T-shirts attacked protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: 5 found guilty of rioting for roles in 2019 Yuen Long MTR attack, while 1 acquitted

  • Those convicted were among a white-clad mob armed with wooden sticks and metal poles who injured 45 protesters and other residents on the night of July 21 and into next morning
  • Wong Chi-wing was the sole defendant acquitted on Friday after prosecutors failed to prove he was the man seen in video footage shown in court

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:57pm, 18 Jun, 2021

