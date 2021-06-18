Two water cannon and an armoured vehicle arrive as clashes break out between riot police and students near Polytechnic University on November 17, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: man jailed after exposing sensitive police operation during Polytechnic University siege
- Officers were trying to spy on protesters from museum near campus when Chan Chi-wah revealed their location online
- Senior officer terminated reconnaissance over safety fears, and magistrate sentenced Chan to six months in prison for obstruction
