Two water cannon and an armoured vehicle arrive as clashes break out between riot police and students near Polytechnic University on November 17, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: man jailed after exposing sensitive police operation during Polytechnic University siege

  • Officers were trying to spy on protesters from museum near campus when Chan Chi-wah revealed their location online
  • Senior officer terminated reconnaissance over safety fears, and magistrate sentenced Chan to six months in prison for obstruction

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:56pm, 18 Jun, 2021

