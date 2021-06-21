The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police to boost computing power for new anti-money-laundering squad to help screen surge in suspicious financial transactions
- Reports of suspicious transactions, including those with suspected links to money laundering or terrorist financing, rose 10.7 per cent to 57,130 last year
- Police’s new financial intelligence and investigation bureau hopes technology such as big data analytics system will help with suspicious-transaction reports and save manpower and time
