The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to boost computing power for new anti-money-laundering squad to help screen surge in suspicious financial transactions

  • Reports of suspicious transactions, including those with suspected links to money laundering or terrorist financing, rose 10.7 per cent to 57,130 last year
  • Police’s new financial intelligence and investigation bureau hopes technology such as big data analytics system will help with suspicious-transaction reports and save manpower and time

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
The prevalence of digital applications has made money laundering more sophisticated, police say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE