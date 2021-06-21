Syed Mohamed Rizvi pleaded guilty to Covid-19 offences on Monday at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Winson Wong Syed Mohamed Rizvi pleaded guilty to Covid-19 offences on Monday at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Winson Wong
Syed Mohamed Rizvi pleaded guilty to Covid-19 offences on Monday at Kowloon City Court. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first patients found locally with mutated strain admit providing false information to officials

  • Syed Mohamed Rizvi, 30, and Victoria Marie Alcaide Guadiz, 31, were the first people in Hong Kong to be found carrying a mutated strain of the coronavirus in the community
  • Rizvi pleads guilty to six counts of providing false information to authorities tasked with tracing others in his infection cluster; Guadiz pleads guilty to one count of same charge

Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:12pm, 21 Jun, 2021

