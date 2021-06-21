Chief Inspector Hui Hong-kit (left) and acting chief superintendent Ho Chun-tung (centre) display evidence seized in anti-gambling operations on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Chief Inspector Hui Hong-kit (left) and acting chief superintendent Ho Chun-tung (centre) display evidence seized in anti-gambling operations on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police break up triad-run gambling syndicate that took in billions in bets this year

  • Officers arrest 18 people suspected of illegal bookmaking activities in a series of raids across Kowloon and the New Territories
  • Police seize HK$8.5 million in cash in suspects’ homes, and freeze HK$19.5 million in accounts believed to be linked to the ring

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:49pm, 21 Jun, 2021

