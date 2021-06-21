Two defendants who pleaded guilty to lying to health officials were undone by their credit card history and CCTV footage. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong pair who lied to investigators after being diagnosed with Covid-19 variant were undone by credit card records, CCTV footage
- The pair, who were the first people found to be carrying coronavirus variants in the community, came clean after records pointed to holes in their story
- Prosecutors say they also exchanged text messages agreeing to withhold information from investigators
