Money seized during the operation targeting a gang that laundered proceeds of romance scams. Photo: Handout
Amount of money lost by victims of romance scams jumps 140 per cent in first four months, Hong Kong police say
- Criminals conned people out of HK$196 million between January and April, according to authorities
- Police arrest 14 suspected members of money-laundering gang that moved cash from the scams out of the city
Topic | Crime
