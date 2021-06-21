Money seized during the operation targeting a gang that laundered proceeds of romance scams. Photo: Handout Money seized during the operation targeting a gang that laundered proceeds of romance scams. Photo: Handout
Amount of money lost by victims of romance scams jumps 140 per cent in first four months, Hong Kong police say

  • Criminals conned people out of HK$196 million between January and April, according to authorities
  • Police arrest 14 suspected members of money-laundering gang that moved cash from the scams out of the city

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:45pm, 21 Jun, 2021

