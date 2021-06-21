Luxury items totalling HK$560,000 were among stolen property seized by police from the suspected burglars. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 11 over break-ins, including 9 mainland Chinese men, some with possible ties to notorious rural gang across border
- Source says officers investigating if three suspects linked to ring in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region
- The nine are believed to be recruited to city through local syndicate behind seven break-ins in Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai, Tuen Mun and Sham Shui Po
