Protesters take cover under umbrellas on New Year's Day in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Probation ‘unduly lenient’ for Hong Kong protester sent to detention centre for hurling brick at police vehicle, appeal judges rule
- Chan Yip-wan, 18, was sent to detention centre after prosecutors won a review of the 18 months’ probation handed down by principal magistrate
- Defendant admitted to hurling a brick at police vehicle after an authorised public procession descended into chaos
