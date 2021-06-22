The national security law trial of Tong Ying-kit, 24, will take place before three High Court judges. Photo: Handout The national security law trial of Tong Ying-kit, 24, will take place before three High Court judges. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s first national security law trial will have no jury, Court of Appeal rules

  • Three judges unanimously uphold justice ministry decision to bring case before High Court jurists hand-picked by city’s leader
  • Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police while carrying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:44am, 22 Jun, 2021

