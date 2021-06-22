The national security law trial of Tong Ying-kit, 24, will take place before three High Court judges. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s first national security law trial will have no jury, Court of Appeal rules
- Three judges unanimously uphold justice ministry decision to bring case before High Court jurists hand-picked by city’s leader
- Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police while carrying a banner calling for Hong Kong’s ‘liberation’
