Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong
Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer during anti-government protests

  • Bank of America Securities counsel Samuel Phillip Bickett convicted of assaulting constable in December 2019
  • Bickett had claimed off-duty officer was threatening commuters with baton and he acted to stop people getting hurt

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:15pm, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong
Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE