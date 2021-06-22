Samuel Phillip Bickett outside the Eastern Court building in Sai Wan Ho. Photo: Brian Wong
American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer during anti-government protests
- Bank of America Securities counsel Samuel Phillip Bickett convicted of assaulting constable in December 2019
- Bickett had claimed off-duty officer was threatening commuters with baton and he acted to stop people getting hurt
Topic | Hong Kong protests
