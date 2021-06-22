Owen Chow leaves the High Court after being granted bail. Photo: Nora Tam
Bail for another Hong Kong opposition figure from group of 47 charged under national security law
- Owen Chow secures bail of HK$5,000 plus surety of HK$5,000 on condition he refrain from all acts and speeches that could endanger national security
- He is among 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion over their roles in an unofficial primary election last July
Owen Chow leaves the High Court after being granted bail. Photo: Nora Tam