Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bail for another Hong Kong opposition figure from group of 47 charged under national security law

  • Owen Chow secures bail of HK$5,000 plus surety of HK$5,000 on condition he refrain from all acts and speeches that could endanger national security
  • He is among 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion over their roles in an unofficial primary election last July

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:49pm, 22 Jun, 2021

