National security police on Wednesday arrested Apple Daily’s top editorial writer. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Apple Daily’s lead editorial writer arrested by Hong Kong police

  • Yeung Ching-kee, 55, who wrote under the pseudonym ‘Li Ping’, was picked up at his Tseung Kwan O home just before daybreak
  • The arrest comes less than a week after five of the tabloid’s top executives were detained and the same day another Next Digital publication was shuttered

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford LoLilian Cheng
Clifford Lo  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:46pm, 23 Jun, 2021

