National security police on Wednesday arrested Apple Daily’s top editorial writer. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Apple Daily’s lead editorial writer arrested by Hong Kong police
- Yeung Ching-kee, 55, who wrote under the pseudonym ‘Li Ping’, was picked up at his Tseung Kwan O home just before daybreak
- The arrest comes less than a week after five of the tabloid’s top executives were detained and the same day another Next Digital publication was shuttered
