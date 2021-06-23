National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit arrives at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ slogan implied objective of overthrowing Beijing, prosecutors argue as trial begins
- Tong Ying-kit, 24, also intended to cause serious harm by ramming his motorcycle through group of police officers, High Court hears
- City’s first trial under the security legislation is being conducted without a jury after the Court of Appeal rejected the defendant’s challenge of that decision
National security law defendant Tong Ying-kit arrives at the High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong