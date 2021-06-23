The South Bay Towers in Repulse Bay, where an upscale flat was robbed on Tuesday night. Photo: Handout
Upscale flat in Hong Kong’s Repulse Bay robbed of HK$900,000 in cash and valuables
- The haul included five watches, diamond rings, and HK$150,000 in local and foreign currency
- The building is being renovated, and officers are investigating whether the burglars scaled its bamboo scaffolding to access the flat
