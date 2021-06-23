Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police seize HK$8 million worth of cocaine, cannabis in Tai Po raid, arrest one
- Police say they stopped a 26-year-old man outside a building on Kwong Fuk Road as he was carrying two bricks of cocaine weighing 2.2kg
- After taking him back to his flat, police say they found another three bricks of cocaine and 350 grams of cannabis
Topic | Crime
