Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$8 million worth of cocaine, cannabis in Tai Po raid, arrest one

  • Police say they stopped a 26-year-old man outside a building on Kwong Fuk Road as he was carrying two bricks of cocaine weighing 2.2kg
  • After taking him back to his flat, police say they found another three bricks of cocaine and 350 grams of cannabis

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:40pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Police seized nearly 6kg of cocaine and cannabis and arrested one man in a raid in Tai Po on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE