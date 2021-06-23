Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: pair jailed for unprovoked attack on student they thought was plain-clothes police officer
- Joshua Wong and Lee Lok-hang sentenced to 26 months each after pleading guilty to rioting and wounding during incident in 2019
- The men assaulted 21-year-old in Causeway Bay because they found a Hong Kong police lanyard in his backpack when they forcibly searched him
Topic | Hong Kong protests
