Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: pair jailed for unprovoked attack on student they thought was plain-clothes police officer

  • Joshua Wong and Lee Lok-hang sentenced to 26 months each after pleading guilty to rioting and wounding during incident in 2019
  • The men assaulted 21-year-old in Causeway Bay because they found a Hong Kong police lanyard in his backpack when they forcibly searched him

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:09pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters rally in Central at lunchtime on November 13, 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE