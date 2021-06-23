Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘An ominous sentiment’: last moments of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily as latest arrest under national security law pulls plug on operations

  • Loyal readers gather outside Tseung Kwan O headquarters to say goodbye, while staff say closure has been long expected
  • Supporters leave flowers and cards outside building, as remaining workers within put together the final print edition 

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie WongPhila Siu
Natalie Wong , Ngai Yeung  and Phila Siu

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Media members and supporters outside Apple Daily’s headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE