Police cordon off the Next Digital Limited building in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on the offices of Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Apple Daily executives challenge Hong Kong police seizure of news articles during high-profile raid that led to their arrests

  • Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and digital director Nick Cheung take police to High Court to get their possessions back, and to claim damages
  • Apple Daily printed its last edition on Wednesday after 26 years

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:28pm, 24 Jun, 2021

