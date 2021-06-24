Police cordon off the Next Digital Limited building in Tseung Kwan O during a raid on the offices of Apple Daily. Photo: Sam Tsang
Apple Daily executives challenge Hong Kong police seizure of news articles during high-profile raid that led to their arrests
- Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and digital director Nick Cheung take police to High Court to get their possessions back, and to claim damages
- Apple Daily printed its last edition on Wednesday after 26 years
