Hong Kong truck driver dies after early morning collision, as firefighters called to free him from crushed cab
- The 25-year-old victim collided with a second truck just moments after an out-of-control taxi slammed into a concrete barrier in front of them
- His passenger, as well as the cabbie and the passenger of the other truck involved, were all treated at nearby Yan Chai Hospital
A Hong Kong driver freed from the crushed cab of his truck died in hospital on Thursday following a predawn collision in Tsuen Wan.
The 25-year-old victim was travelling along the Tseun Wan Road flyover towards Kowloon when he collided with another truck at 3.44am.
Moments before the crash, an out-of-control taxi in front of the two vehicles slammed into a concrete barrier near the Chai Wan Kok Cooked Food Market. Its 38-year-old driver sustained injuries to the legs and chest.
“Subsequently, the two trucks [behind it] collided,” a police spokeswoman said.
While further details have yet to be released, photos posted by local media showed the deceased’s vehicle at a stop after having apparently struck the rear of the other truck.
A doctor and a nurse from nearby Yan Chai Hospital were called to the scene, as the victim needed to be freed by firefighters. He was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he died at 5.11am. His female passenger, 61, was slightly injured.
The other truck driver, 60, was unhurt, though a male passenger, also 60, suffered minor injuries to the forehead.
The taxi driver and two truck passengers were taken to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested the 60-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. As of 1pm, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.
Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers at 3661 1346 or 3661 1300.
The section of the flyover was closed for more than seven hours before being reopened, according to the Transport Department.
In the first five months of this year, 35 people have died in traffic accidents across the city.