A doctor and a nurse from nearby Yan Chai Hospital were called to the scene, as the victim needed to be freed by firefighters. He was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he died at 5.11am. His female passenger, 61, was slightly injured.

The other truck driver, 60, was unhurt, though a male passenger, also 60, suffered minor injuries to the forehead.

The taxi driver and two truck passengers were taken to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the 60-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. As of 1pm, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers at 3661 1346 or 3661 1300.

The section of the flyover was closed for more than seven hours before being reopened, according to the Transport Department.

In the first five months of this year, 35 people have died in traffic accidents across the city.