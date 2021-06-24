Police unveil 11 new vessels to be used combating crime in Hong Kong’s waters during a ceremony at Joss House Bay, Sai Kung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong smugglers turbocharging their boats in bid to outrun officers as they race across border
- Gangs taking meat between city and mainland China putting as many as six outboard engines on their vessels
- Some craft can reach top speeds of 111km/h with gangs making as much as HK$1 million per trip
Topic | Crime
Police unveil 11 new vessels to be used combating crime in Hong Kong’s waters during a ceremony at Joss House Bay, Sai Kung. Photo: Handout