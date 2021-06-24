A woman reads the last edition of Apple Daily after queueing at midnight to buy the paper. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong internet users race to preserve Apple Daily online after newspaper buckles under weight of national security law crackdown
- City’s IT professionals mobilise 1,300-strong army to upload past articles to servers overseas before they are lost forever
- Move an act of defiance after week when senior executives at the paper were accused of breaking national security law
