Hong Kong’s High Court on Friday ruled that the city’s Home Ownership Scheme rules were discriminatory against gay couples. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong gay couple wins High Court battle as subsidised housing policy ruled discriminatory

  • The case brought by Henry Li and the now-deceased Edgar Ng, centred on the married couple’s ability to live together in a Home Ownership Scheme flat
  • Last September, Ng won a judicial review over inheritance rights stemming from fears he might not be able to pass his estate to Li on his death

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 1:05pm, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
