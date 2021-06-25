Some of the fake drugs customs officers seized in this week’s raids. Photo: Dickson Lee Some of the fake drugs customs officers seized in this week’s raids. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong bogus drugs gang smashed as customs officers seize HK$4 million of fake cancer medicine, and 110,000 counterfeit tablets

  • Eight men and one woman arrested in raids across city on Wednesday
  • Tsim Sha Tsui flat was being used as storage facility, with drugs sold in pharmacies in Cheung Sha Wan, Mong Kok, and Kowloon City

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:17pm, 25 Jun, 2021

