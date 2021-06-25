Tong Ying-kit, who is on trial under the national security law, arrives at the High Court for an earlier hearing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Motorcycle ramming of Hong Kong police officers was ‘unintentional’, national security law trial hears
- Tong Ying-kit – the first person charged under the Beijing-imposed legislation – is on trial for secession and terrorism, stands accused of riding his motorcycle into officers
- Lawyer for the 24-year-old insists the collision was the result of Tong losing control after being hit or distracted by a police shield
Tong Ying-kit, who is on trial under the national security law, arrives at the High Court for an earlier hearing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng