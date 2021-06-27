Suspects have been arrested in Hong Kong and mainland China over money laundering. Photo: Warton Li Suspects have been arrested in Hong Kong and mainland China over money laundering. Photo: Warton Li
13 arrested over HK$53 million money-laundering scheme in Hong Kong, mainland China that preyed on jobseekers

  • Cross-border gang falsified bank and ID information obtained through bogus adverts for job and moneymaking schemes
  • Hong Kong police find identity details of more than 100 residents, freeze HK$1.62 million in assets of those detained

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:21pm, 27 Jun, 2021

