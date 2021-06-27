Suspects have been arrested in Hong Kong and mainland China over money laundering. Photo: Warton Li
13 arrested over HK$53 million money-laundering scheme in Hong Kong, mainland China that preyed on jobseekers
- Cross-border gang falsified bank and ID information obtained through bogus adverts for job and moneymaking schemes
- Hong Kong police find identity details of more than 100 residents, freeze HK$1.62 million in assets of those detained
Topic | Hong Kong police
