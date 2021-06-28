In the filing submitted to the High Court, the couple said the director had abused his power. Photo: Warton Li
Couple steps up fight against lands chief over ‘unfair’ rules for building homes on northern Hong Kong plot
- Lands Department assistant director and her surveyor husband have been trying since 2012 to construct homes on plot they bought in Shek Kong
- The go-ahead they received in February came with 33 conditions, most of which the couple argue should be scrapped
Topic | Hong Kong courts
In the filing submitted to the High Court, the couple said the director had abused his power. Photo: Warton Li