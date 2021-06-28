Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security police have watch list of residents to be arrested if they try to flee, sources say
- Source tight-lipped on how many people are on the list, but it is said to include more than 50 released on bail after being arrested under the law
- Existence of list was confirmed after senior Apple Daily writer, who source says was named in it, was arrested while attempting to leave city
