Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security police have watch list of residents to be arrested if they try to flee, sources say

  • Source tight-lipped on how many people are on the list, but it is said to include more than 50 released on bail after being arrested under the law
  • Existence of list was confirmed after senior Apple Daily writer, who source says was named in it, was arrested while attempting to leave city

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 11:45pm, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong national security police have a watch list of suspects not allowed to leave the city, one of whom was Apple Daily’s Fung Wai-kong, a source says. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE