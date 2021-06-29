Hong Kong police will deploy 7,000 officers on Thursday as the city marks the 24th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police to put 7,000 officers on streets for July 1 double anniversary of city’s return to China, Communist Party’s founding
- While no intelligence currently points to signs of unrest, force has to ensure it can respond to ‘untoward incidents promptly’, police source says
- ‘It’s hard to predict, but the paper still has massive supporters’, he adds when asked if recent Apple Daily closure could draw residents to street
