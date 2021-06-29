Three men were sentenced to between 26 and 32 months in jail over a foiled attempt to extort a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong trio whose failed extortion bid used security video of tycoon’s celebrity wife undressing get 26 to 32 months in jail
- Three men, two of whom worked for businessman, tried to leverage video into whopping HK$100 million payoff
- But would-be victim called in police from start, beginning three months of negotiations that led to arrests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Three men were sentenced to between 26 and 32 months in jail over a foiled attempt to extort a businessman. Photo: Warton Li