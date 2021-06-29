Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police break up syndicate that ran online job scams in Hong Kong and Singapore, duping 430 people out of millions

  • Authorities carry out synchronised raids in both places, arresting 14 people in Hong Kong and 23 suspects in Singapore
  • The gang tricked the victims into making online purchases, promising commissions for raising profile of sites, with one nurse losing HK$950,000

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:58pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE