Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li
Police break up syndicate that ran online job scams in Hong Kong and Singapore, duping 430 people out of millions
- Authorities carry out synchronised raids in both places, arresting 14 people in Hong Kong and 23 suspects in Singapore
- The gang tricked the victims into making online purchases, promising commissions for raising profile of sites, with one nurse losing HK$950,000
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation after noticing a sharp rise in the number of internet job-related scams. Photo: Warton Li