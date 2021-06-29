A concern group for migrant workers on Tuesday detailed four cases of alleged abuse involving Indonesian domestic helpers. Photo: AFP A concern group for migrant workers on Tuesday detailed four cases of alleged abuse involving Indonesian domestic helpers. Photo: AFP
A concern group for migrant workers on Tuesday detailed four cases of alleged abuse involving Indonesian domestic helpers. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong helpers allege sexual, physical abuse by employers during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Police confirm charges pressed against man accused of rape by Indonesian domestic worker, as migrant concern group pushes for protections
  • Current rules leave helpers vulnerable to assault, in fear of being sent home jobless, group says

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:04pm, 29 Jun, 2021

